Uniontown, Pa.
Kimberly Ann Coddington, 63, of Continental # 3, Uniontown, Pa. died unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020.
She was born August 22, 1956, in Uniontown, to the late James Coddington and Eleanor Verbus Coddington Gibbs.
Kimberly was also predeceased by her step- father, Glenn W. Gibbs.
Surviving are her siblings, Sandi and Terry Kelley, Jim and Debbie Coddington, Cathy and Jody Nepa, Glenn and Caroline Gibbs, Randy and Brenda Gibbs, Craig Gibbs and Jill and Ricky Gibbs and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Georges Township, Pa.
