Uniontown
Kimberly Ann Mari, 52, of Uniontown, passed away at home, September 18, 2020, after a 17-year battle fighting cancer. She was born May 13, 1968, in Uniontown, a daughter of Robert Luick and the late Carol Zuchowsky Luick.
She is survived by her husband, David Matthew Mari; her children, David Mari Jr. (Taylor) and Michael Mari (Samantha); grandchildren, Alaina Mari, Elizabeth, Brantley, Natalie and Cash; and a brother, Robert Luick (Sarah) of Uniontown.
She was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Saturday, September 26, for a memorial service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., when a blessing service will be held. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and it is recommended that you wear a mask upon entering the building.
