Gans
Kimberly Clarke Layman Adams, 61, of Gans, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at her home. She was born in Fairmont, W. Va., on May 11, 1960, a daughter of the late Mahlon Clark and Caroline Layman Kisner.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Kim is survived by her ex-husband, Merle Allen Adams with whom she made her home; sister, Jill Louise Kisner; brothers, Daniel Shawn Layman, Donald Brett Layman.
Kim's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.