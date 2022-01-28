Uniontown
Kimberly Daley, 57, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1964, in Uniontown to the late Kenneth D. Truley and Christine B. Truley.
Kim was a dedicated mother of three young men, and she loved watching the Steelers football games with her boys.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. One of her signature dishes was her macaroni and cheese, which everyone anticipated eating at parties and cookouts.
Kim was a CNA and was taking classes toward her LPN license. She also earned her associate's degree in phlebotomy. She was formerly employed at Devita dialysis and also at BARC in Baltimore, Md., where she earned several awards for her excellent efforts working with the physically and mentally challenged.
Kim had her own weights to bare in this life, but she didn't look to burden others with her problems. She loved her family.
Kim was her family's protector and the go to person when in need. She will truly missed by those who loved her.
In addition to her father, Kim is predeceased by her brother, Troy Truley.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 26 years, Garrett Daley; sons, Donte Fitzgerald, Benjamin Daley, Garrett Daley, Jr.; mother, Christine Truley; siblings, Rose Ann Truley, Tina Truley, Tracey Truley, Marvin Truley, Marvin and wife, Darleen Truley, Mark Truley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, January 29th. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
