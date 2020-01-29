Kimberly Dawn McBurney Kobaly

Vanderbilt
Kimberly "Kyme" Dawn McBurney Kobaly, 51, of Vanderbilt, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born June 19, 1968, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Howard McBurney and Elizabeth McBurney Ranker, and stepdaughter of Thomas Ranker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Charles "Brent" B. Kobaly Jr.; children Kodye and William "Billy" Pellish of Dunbar, Dalton Kobaly and Gabrielle "Gabbie" Kobaly, both of Vanderbilt; sisters and brother-in-law: Christal and John Kempt of Vanderbilt, Charlotte Kobaly of Monessen; mother-in-law Carol Kobaly of Vanderbilt; grandmother Beverly "Jean" Coughenour of Vanderbilt.
In honoring Kimberly's request, there will be no public visitation. A private family gathering will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, January 29, and burial will take place Thursday, January 30. The family will accept floral arrangements and memorials at the funeral home on Wednesday.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Kyme's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
