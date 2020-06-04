Brownsville
Kimberly F. "Kimmy" Iacoponi, 59, of Brownsville (Centerville Borough), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in her home.
She was born August 7, 1960, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Hugo Iacoponi and Nora G. Ingram Iacoponi of Centerville, who survives.
Kim was a 1978 graduate of Beth Center High School and the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.
She was a hairstylist in various salons throughout the local area including alongside her sister at Sister Scissors Salon in Centerville.
Kimmy enjoyed horseback riding, her dogs and pets, and loved spending time with her mother and dining out at Roxy's and Paci's.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, is a sister, Tammy Iacoponi (Jason Quigley) of Centerville.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15333.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.