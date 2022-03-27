formerly of Banning
Kimberly Jean Flores, 48, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 10, 1974, to Ernest A. Carson Jr. and Patricia J. Elwell.
Kim was a strong, loving and caring person who would look out for her family even before looking out for herself. She would always light up the room with her laugh and her smile, and bring out the best in people.
She was an avid Steelers fan, a wonderful cook, and loved to garden and read. Kim leaves behind many great memories and friendships.
Kim is survived by her son, Colton Flores; her mother, Patricia J. Elwell; her sister, Nicole King; her brother, Ernest J. Carson; her nephews, Tyler Rankin, Nathan Rankin, Andrew Rankin, Cameron Carson; her niece, Ali Mae Carson; her beloved dog, Paris; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She will be missed by all forever and always. Her last five years were a terrible battle. She went through a lot and just couldn't fight anymore.
A service was held Saturday, March 12, in Charlotte, N.C.
Mommy will always miss you and love you. You were my sunshine. You brightened all my days. Sleep well baby. You're in Heaven with Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.