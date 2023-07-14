Penncraft
With hearts full of love and sadness, the family of Kimberly Kaye Provance Onesko, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the age of 64, in her home in Penncraft, surrounded by those she loved the most.
Kim was born July 18, 1958, in Brownsville, a loving daughter of the late Carole Kenneweg Provance and granddaughter of the late Leathe Ward Kenneweg.
She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1976, where she was a proud member of the Golden Falcon Marching Band. Her 1975 Jaycee Ball served as the first date for a love that lasted for 47 years, the last 44 married to her man, George Robert Onesko, Jr., who will miss her dearly. From that day, her beautiful smile never left.
Kim was a wonderful momma to her three boys, Jeremy Robert, Benjamin Eric (Alyssa), and Patrick Ian - “her guys.” Kim’s sister, Sherri Sutherland (Doug), was her best friend, and her nephews, Mark, Drake (Christie), and Shaun meant the world to her.
The Onesko’s, Susan (Rick), Charles (Gina), Maria (John), Nadine (Ron), James (Michelle), Michael (Chris), and Stephen (Sandy); their mother, Dolores and her late husband, George Robert Onesko; and their many nieces and nephews loved and included her as one of their own. We all would look to her for a memory or a picture to share, and will always remember Kim for the many interests that filled her life with richness: Christmastime, Rehoboth Beach, and summers spent in her pool with a book in her hands and her kitties on the deck. Rob and Kim’s love of music filled their life, and a soundtrack of their love played for all her days.
Friends and family will be received for a Celebration of Life Friday, July 14, in the Penncraft Community Center beginning at 5 p.m. Services will be conducted by the Rev. James Engel of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Uniontown.
ALS stinks, and is a nasty disease. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Kim’s name, to the ALS Association, Western PA Chapter at www.als.org/western-pennsylvania
To view Kim’s obituary, sign the guest registry, and send condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.