Mt. Braddock
Kimberly Lee Yauger, 62, of Mt. Braddock, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Visitation continues from noon to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January, 17, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church, with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.