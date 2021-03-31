Uniontown
Kimberly Marie Pahula, 60, of Uniontown, passed away March 28, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. She was born March 14, 196, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John Pahula and Goldie Miller Pahula.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lillian Grooms.
She is survived by her children, Autumn Stull of Uniontown and Ashely Stull of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Savanah Cole, Destinee Cole and Weston Stull. Also surviving are siblings, Frederick George (Janice) of Uniontown, John Pahuly (Pam) of Lemont Furnace, Bernadine Perdue of Uniontown; special niece, Emerson Perdue of Uniontown; and other numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved camping and spending time with her loving family and visiting antique shops.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and until 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, with Pastor Timothy Tanner officiating the service. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Crawford Funeral Home.
