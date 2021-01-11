Uniontown
Kimberly Rae Crossland, 55, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in her home. She was born June 23, 1965, in Uniontown, a daughter of Charles Crossland and Peggy Joan Yauger Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Luckey.
Kim was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and also Laurel Business Institute with a Medical Technician degree.
She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #20 of Uniontown and also several pool leagues; Kim enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with grandchildren and family.
Left to cherish Kim's memory are her long-time companion, George Robert "Bob" Shoaf; two sons, Justin Luckey of Oliver #3 and Carl Childs of Uniontown; two grandsons, Anthony Luckey and Isaac Luckey; three brothers, Keith Martin and Kevin Martin of Uniontown, and Greg Martin of Dunbar; three sisters, Sherry Garcia and Lisa Horvath of Uniontown, and Derena Minnick of Hopwood.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME and CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Kim's life, Tuesday, January 12, with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating. Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
