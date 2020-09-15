Fairchance
Kimbrough J. Hunter, 75, went to Heaven Friday, September 11, 2020. He was raised in Fairchance by his parents, Harry and Hazel Hunter, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Dorinda (Jeff), Jay (Jacquie), Aletha (Steve), Greg (Lori), Alan Flanigan (Linda); grandchildren Kiley, Aaron (Abby), Brittan (Miriam), Kyra and Christian; his great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Henson, Calvin, Hayes; brother Craig (Lisa); sister Kathy (Peter); niece Kelly (David); nephews Chris, Evan; great-nephew Gabriel.
Kim moved his family to Kent, Ohio, in 1969 and had a nearly 40-year career with Mactac. He loved his family and delighted in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He became a pilot and loved flying his plane. He enjoyed deer hunting, bicycling, traveling and was a talented handyman. He was extremely generous and a tremendous storyteller, who possessed a uniquely endearing quality that made him a most unforgettable person.
Kim developed an unshakeable faith in God's grace to grant forgiveness. He understood that Jesus paid the penalty for all sins. Kim knew that if we have this same faith, Jesus will also prepare a place for us, and we will see one another again.
A gathering of family and friends will occur from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, September 17, in The Chapel (The Memorial Chapel), 135 Fir Hill, Akron, Ohio, with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. A committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Addison Cemetery, Addison.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Kim's funeral arrangements in Pennsylvania.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at Goldsboro-fabry.com.
