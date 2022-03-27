Connellsville
Kip Callahan, 65, of Connellsville, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.
He was born March 28, 1956, in Connellsville, a son of the late William P. Callahan and the late Dolores J. "Zip" DeMarco Callahan Jones.
Kip was a graduate of Connellsville High School. He was the owner and operator of Callahan Appliance.
Kip enjoyed many outdoor activities including skiing, boating and fishing with family, but most of all he loved the water, where he always felt the most comfortable.
He is survived by his wife, Trudie Murray Callahan; one son, Jared Callahan and his wife, Amanda of Ohiopyle; two grandchildren, Sage and Chloe; his brothers, Kurt Callahan of Connellsville, Kregg Callahan and wife Sherry of Fairhope, Kris Callahan and wife Nancy of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; a stepbrother, Chris Jones of Connellsville; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Rydell and her husband, Bill and their daughter, Christina Vengilio of Allison Park; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families of the Callahan family, whom he loved dearly and are too numerous to mention.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jess William Callahan; and his stepfather, John W. "Jack" Jones.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
To offer a condolence or remembrance for the family, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
