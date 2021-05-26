Belle Vernon
Kiyoko Yamashita Gaffey, 85, of Belle Vernon, passed away peacefully, May 21, 2021. She was born August 10, 1935, in Japan. She was a daughter of the late Kimitomi and Ume Yamashita.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Julian Gaffey, who passed away October 18, 1978; and her brothers, Norburo and Seichi Yamashita.
She is survived by her brothers, Mitsuhiro Yamashita and Hiroshi Yamashita; her children, Kathleen Wiser (John) of Belle Vernon, Paul Gaffey of Grindstone, Patricia Gaffey of Rostraver, Erica Gaffey of Seattle, Washington and Philip Gaffey of Isabella. She is survived by her grandchildren, Samantha Gaffey, Miranda Reich (Nicholas), Miranda Miller (Cody) and Kaelin Wiser (Mark). She is also survived by the following great-grandchildren, Sabrina Gaffey, Cameron Gaffey, Nicholas Gaffey, Charlotte Reich, Nolan Reich and Maxton Miller; and by several beloved nieces and nephews.
Kiyoko loved watching her great-grandchildren play. She loved her dogs and loved flowers, gardening and watching birds. Because of her love for animals, the family is requesting donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals in Kiyoko’s name.
A private viewing will be held for the family. A celebration memorial to honor Kiyoko will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
