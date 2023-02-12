Brownsville
Kori Lynn Spohn, 36, of Brownsville, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
She was born on Monday, November 3, 1986, in Monongahela, a daughter of Raymond and Maryann Spohn.
Kori was preceded in death by her grandparents, Michael Sr. and Margaret Grago, George and Nancy Patrick; aunt, Joyce Mayers; and uncle, Michael Grago Jr.,
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shawn Spohn and his girlfriend, Courtney Wingrove, Jessie Radcliff, Destiny Grow, Amiah Black and Jayden Black; grandson, Jaxston Spohn; her mother, Maryann Spohn; step-father, Michael Cox; father, Raymond Spohn and wife, Lisa; her sisters, Joei Marfinetz and her boyfriend, Nathan Dorsey, Chelsie Spohn and Ashley Spohn; uncles, Randall Grago and Charles Grago (Sheryl); aunt, Gina Anderson (Bryan); and nephew, Nathaniel Dorsey. She is also survived by Susan Wyles and Janet Hassensada.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA, 15401, from 2 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private.
