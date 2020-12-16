Uniontown
Koula Svokos Hartnett, 82, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Mon Health Medical Center. She was born October 25, 1938, in Uniontown a daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Svokos.
She is survived by her spouse, Richard; son Christopher of New York City, N.Y.; brother George Svokosk, sister-in-law Pat Svokos, niece Heather Svokos and nephew John Svokos, all of Uniontown; first cousins Betty, George and Stephen Frangos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marc, who died in 2017.
She attended Westminster College, 1958; received a B.A. in English, 1962; M.A. in English, 1968, and Doctorate in Higher Education Studies, West Virginia University, 1979. She taught English at Anne Arundel College, Md., 1969-70; public relations director and English instructor, Kirkland Hall College, 1970-72, Easton, Md.; taught English, WVU 1980-90; author of Zelda Fitzgerald and the Failure of the American Dream for Women, Peter Lang, 1991.
Koula had a rare gift for knowing how to feature people and capture their distinctive qualities, and her joie de vivre was on full display at the many parties she hosted, typically without much advance notice from her husband. She delighted in celebrating the achievements of others while underplaying her own accomplishments, which were equally noteworthy. Mademoiselle Magazine awarded her a prize for her artwork while she was still in high school. At Kirkland Hall College, she organized a fundraiser in collaboration with the syndicated reporter and board member, Jack Anderson, that stabilized the private two-year institution’s financial situation and generated concomitant interest in its mission as a “college of ecology.” In the classroom, she strove indefatigably to improve the writing skills of her students, who held her in great esteem for her lively and engaging teaching style.
When she moved back to Morgantown to complete her doctorate, Koula joined the WVU writing lab while teaching introductory courses in writing and literature. She hosted a “return-of- the-native” reception for Chuck Kinder, the first graduate of the department’s creative writing program, and renowned author of such novels as The Honeymooners and The Silver Ghost, and the subject of the Wonder Boys, portrayed in the movie by Michael Douglas. She also hosted Harvard’s Harry Levin, the renowned James Joyce scholar.
Koula’s love for her sons was boundless. She delighted in cultivating Marc’s pursuits in music, art, and photography, and was overjoyed with his academic success at Los Angeles College. When he returned to West Virginia, they collaborated on the scenery and musical background for her play on Zelda Fitzgerald.
A devoted “back-stage” mother, she made sure her younger son, Chris, spent Saturday mornings at the Creative Arts Center to develop his artistic and musical interests. She justifiably credited this for his admission to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts film and television program and the launching of his film, Nothing Without You.
Koula’s study of Zelda Fitzgerald was heralded by Elizabeth Hardwick, editor of the New York Review of Books, as a poignant study of the flamboyant flapper and wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Zelda’s Save Me the Waltz dramatizes the life of a talented but doomed glamour girl of the affluent 1920s. Interviews with friends and relatives of the Fitzgeralds (including their only child, Scottie), as well as with Zelda’s last psychiatrist, illuminate this tragedy and suggest how the untimely demise of both Fitzgeralds might have been prevented. Koula anticipated publishing a second edition of the book.
Koula was justly proud of her Greek heritage, and each time she visited Chios, the birthplace of her parents and the immortal Homer, she reveled in its majestic scenery and incomparable heritage. She was the embodiment of the Greek term of praise for a splendid soul: kals kagaths, a beautiful and virtuous person, and to her husband, Il miglior fabbro-an endlessly flowing fountain of love and sweetness.
Visitation with the family will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 447 Spruce Street, Morgantown from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, December 17, with Father David Shaw officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Uniontown.
Although guest are invited to come visit, it is required, per the Governor and CDC pandemic guidelines, that all guests wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Greek Assumption Church, 447 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV 26505, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
