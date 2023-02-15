Brownsville
Krissy Lynn Lint, 46, of Brownsville, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a long illness.
Krissy was born October 3, 1977, in Uniontown, a daughter of Cynthia Lint Hancheck.
She is survived by her mother, Cindy and stepfather, Joseph Hancheck, of Carmichaels; three children, Jacquelyn Harbison of Brownsville, Aaron Cumer of Waynesburg and Nathan Cumer of Toledo, Ohio; two grandchildren, Logan Mavilla and Matthew Gervasio; and an uncle, Ricky Shaffer (Betty).
Krissy enjoyed bingo, her friends, and her beloved grandchildren.
Deceased are a granddaughter, Airbella Grey; grandparents, Charles and Ruth Shaffer; an uncle, Charles Shaffer; and aunt, Connie Beringer.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 16, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner / supervisor.
Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park.
