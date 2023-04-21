Kristan Leigh Fleming

Uniontown
Kristan “Krissi” Leigh Fleming, 45, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Kristan was born May 11, 1977, in Uniontown, a daughter of David Ellis and Rachel Ellen Lovett Fleming.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her daughter, Anthony Moser.
Kristan was a 1996 graduate of Uniontown High School. She loved her daughter and the color pink.
She is survived by her daughter, Kaleigh Moser of Isabella; siblings, Monica Tobak and husband Mark of Uledi, and David Fleming of Uniontown; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
A Celebration of Life, in memory of Kristan, will be announced at a later date. Interment is private.
