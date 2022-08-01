Masontown
Kristin Lynn Yucha, 50, of Masontown, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.
She was born on February 25, 1972, to James and Carol Rose Stickovitch.
She was predeceased by John Eric Rosie, Edith Jane Shultz, Joseph William Stickovitch, Goldie Estelle Boyd, and Michael Yucha Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael E. Yucha Jr.; sons, Josh and Jayden; parents, James and Carol Stickovitch; and siblings, Jeffrey (Linda) Stickovitch, Jim (Sandra) Stickovitch, Kathleen Duritsky (Mike); mother-in-law, Paulette Yucha; brothers-in-law, Steve Forsythe (Bernadette); nieces and nephews, Nicole Stickovitch, Michael Duritsky, Alexis Stickovitch, Stevie Forsythe, Jake Forsythe, Benji Stickovitch, Victoria Guerriere, and Christian Forsythe.
She was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School. She worked 25 years at Uniontown Hospital in the Health Care Field as a Phlebotomist, and the last two years she worked as a HUK, due to her illness.
She had a very special bond with her sister who was also her best friend. She knew she was going to heaven when she accepted Christ into her life. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church, Uniontown.
She was also a big Disney fan. She was a very loving mother and wife. Kristen's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Kristen and her spouse, Michael, celebrated 22 years of marriage. She fought a long and hard battle with breast cancer trying to overcome this dreaded disease, only to succumb to it on July 27, 2022.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and 10 a.m. the time of service in Bible Baptist Church, 1 Evergreen Terrace, Uniontown, PA 15401, with Pastor Dale Redick officiating. Arrangements being handled by TERREVECHIA-HAKY HOMES FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA 15461
Interment will be at Greendale Cemetery, 957 Smithfield-Masontown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.
If you wish to leave condolences, please visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
