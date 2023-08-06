Kristina Matyi

North Huntingdon
Kristina "Tina" Matyi, 56, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in her home. Tina was born December 12, 1966, a daughter of Carol Fantini Matyi of Penn Township, and the late Richard John Matyi.
In addition to her father, Tina was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Anna Fantini of LaBelle; and paternal grandparents, John and Helen Matyi of Richeyville; her brother, John Matyi; and her very special friend, Michael Williams.
In addition to her mother, Tina is survived by her brother, Greg Matyi; her sister-in-law, Amber Matyi; nieces, Arden Matyi and Rachel Bielic (Matthew); along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Tina was a graduate of Penn-Trafford High School Class of 1984, and received her Bachelors in Education and Master's degree in Counseling from California University of Pennsylvania.
She started her career in education working 11 years with Head Start in Wall, Pa. She was presently employed by Intermediate Unit 1, Coal Center, serving St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School of Uniontown, ConnArea Elementary School in Connellsville, and the Verna Montessori School in Mt. Pleasant.
Tina was always ready to help anyone in need. Tina loved Steeler tailgating, monthly Scrabble nights with the girls, making perogies and pumpkin rolls for the holidays, and the yearly family vacation to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
She will be remembered for her "big smile" and "hearty" laugh, and always being ready for a good time, attending many concerts throughout her younger years.
Tina was a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), and the National Education Association (NEA).
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 6, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 7, in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th Street (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be said at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, with Fr. Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Penn Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.