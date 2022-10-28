Keisterville
Kristine Maria Kurkey Pavina, 52, of Keisterville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 16, 1970 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John T. and Katherine Sokol Kurkey, Jr.
Kristine was an active member and treasurer of The Keisterville Union Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Lawrence Little; father-in-law, Robert Pavina; great-nephew, Rowan Griffin.
Kristine is survived by her husband, Bryan L. Pavina with whom she just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday, October 24th, 2022; two sons, Attorney Bryan L. Pavina, Jr., John Robert Pavina; three sisters, Becky Kurkey, Tracy (Jack) Rogers, Joni (Joe) Durigon; mother-in-law, Pearl Pavina; sister-in-law, Stephanie (Paul) Pavina-Whitaker.
Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA, where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Michael Andrews officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery - Uniontown, PA.
