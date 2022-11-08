Uniontown
Kristopher M. Norris Sr., 40, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was born June 20, 1982, at McGee Women's Hospital.
Kris loved hunting and fishing, and loved to take his family camping. He enjoyed Masonry work. He was currently employed at Craft Tire.
He is preceded in death by his stepson, John P. Campbell; his father-in-law, Dan Partyka; his stepdad, James Phillips; and mother-in-law, Betty Jo Glisan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christy L. Glisan Norris; son, Kristopher M. Norris Jr.; daughter Makaylea E. Norris; stepson, Tyler J. McGee; daughter-in-law, Alyssa McGee; and granddaughter, Ireland L. McGee; also survived by his mother, Karen Thorpe Phillips; mother-in-law, Racine Partyka; his father, James Norris; stepmom, Christine Norris; and his father-in-law, Jerry Glisan Sr.; and the following siblings: his twin, Kristen Mitchell (Charlie), Anna Norris (Ron), Cody Norris, Hailey and Kayle Norris; and brothers, Bobby and Tony Shaffer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Thursday, November 10, 2022, with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
