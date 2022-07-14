Krofcheck-Allen memorial service

Uniontown
A memorial service for Carolyn "Lynn" Krofcheck-Allen will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Jumonville Cross pavilion located at 887 Jumonville Road, Hopwood.
Casual dress is appropriate as we have reserved the pavilion for the full day in order to enjoy the company of family and friends.
