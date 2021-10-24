Smock
Kyle Joel Feconda, 44, of Smock, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born November 10, 1976, in West Chester, a son of the late John and the late Patricia D. Loggins Feconda.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Janette Ann Gravelle Feconda; daughter, Emily Fecando of McAllisterville; stepchildren, Daniel Dunaway of Illinois, Emily Dunaway of Illinois, Morgan Dunaway of Elizabeth, Courtney Dunaway of Illinois; sister, Angela Burden and her husband, Matthew of Kentucky; special aunts and uncle, Myrtle Pierce, Barbara and Jerry Jackson, all of Nottingham; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration of Kyle's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 20, in Smock Fire Hall, 125 Shaffer Avenue, Smock, PA 15480.
Kyle proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He was a member of Pentecostals of Johnstown in Hollsople, Smock Volunteer Fire Department, where he had many certifications. He worked in the oil and gas fields for many years. Kyle had a love and passion for God, his country, helping others, military and Navy Midshipmen football.
Joshua 24:15 KLV
And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Smock Fire Department.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis, has been entrusted with Kyle's professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
