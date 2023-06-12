Uniontown
Lacie Dawn Bryner, 26, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She was born August 16, 1996, a daughter of Andrew R. and Jennifer Harford Bryner of Ohiopyle.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two children, Tashaun Wilkerson, Jr. and Brodie Wilkerson; and her paternal grandfather, John R. Bryner.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Delores Bryner, and her maternal grandparents, Donald and Geraldine Harford.
All services are private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.