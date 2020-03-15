Lagatha Gail Myers

White House
Lagatha Gail " Dolly " Myers, 87, of White House, went home to be with her Lord and beloved family on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Visitation will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Sunday, March 15, from 12 to 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
