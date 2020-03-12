Lagatha Gail Myers

White House
Lagatha “Dolly” Gail Myers, 87, of White House, went home to be with her Lord and her beloved family Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Lagatha was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Wolfe Myers and Blanche Miller Myers; and her brother, Carl Ray Myers; two special aunts, Dora O. Miller and Dorothy Miller; and several cousins.
She was a member of the White House Free Methodist Church and was employed with the Credit Department at Kaufmanns in downtown Uniontown for 30 years until her retirement.
Lagatha had a kind heart and gentle spirit. She was loved by many family members and friends who benefitted from her words of wisdom. She loved her home and spent many hours on her back porch enjoying her flowers.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Cathy Fowler and Janice Everly for their kind and loving care; Amedisys Home Healthcare and Amedisys Hospice, with a special thank you to Lisa Guthrie, and to a special friend who loved, helped and brought so much comfort over many years.
Visitation will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Sunday, March 15 from 12 to 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Rockwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
