Lana Lou Oliver Sulik, age 71, of Masontown, passed away peacefully in Uniontown Hospital on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from COVID-19.
She was born on August 2, 1949, a daughter of Frank "Fritz" Norman Oliver and Alberta Elizabeth Penrose Oliver. Lana graduated from United High School in 1958.
Lana was a member of the Masontown Presbyterian Church in Masontown. She was an active member of the Uniontown Area YMCA and the Golden Group at Saint Francis Church, Masontown. She often helped her local food bank serve those in need.
She enjoyed baking for the many people that she loved and cared for. She was an accomplished seamstress. Lana was a beautiful soul who found her purpose in helping others. She spread joy to those around her without reservation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George Thomas Pizer; her second husband, John Thomas Kohrman; her third husband, David P. Sulik, Sr.; and her siblings, Clara Ann Oliver, Charles "Chuck" Oliver and Carl Oliver.
She is survived by her children, Charlene Michele Pizer Ferrell and husband Benna E. Ferrell of Cunningham, Tenn., Thomas Carl Pizer and husband Micheal J. Beauchat of Covington, Ky., Earle C. Kohrman of Texas, Christina Kay Kohrman of Lake Lynn, Nicole Marie Bloom of Masontown, David P. Sulik, Jr. of Masontown, and Matthew C. Sulik and wife Brittany Sulik of McClellandtown; her grandchildren, Emma, Alec, Clara, Cody, John, Deanna, Sierra, Noelle, Shaun, Jordan, Neveah, Lilly and Matt, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren, Ni'Aysia, Delaya, Dontae and Ayvion; and her siblings, Raymond John Oliver and wife Carolyn Oliver, of New Florence, William "Bill" Oliver and wife Laura Oliver, of Chandler, Texas, Linda Oliver and her husband, Allen "Pud" Garland, of Robinson, Dennis Oliver and wife LaRue Oliver, of Seward, Denise Oliver Wynn of New Florence, Patrick K. Oliver and wife Carrie Anne Oliver, of New Florence, Deborah Oliver McClure and husband Bruce McClure, of New Florence; and her sisters-in-law, Sandra "Doll" Oliver of Robinson and Linda Oliver of Robinson.
Friends will be received in MAYKUTH JOHN S. JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown, on January 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 30, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Thomas Roman Catholic Church, Footedale.
Internment will follow in Saint Thomas Church Cemetery, Footedale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Uniontown Area YMCA, 1 YMCA Lane, Uniontown, PA, 15401 in memory of Lana Sulik.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
