Landyn Benjermin Kisner was born Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Landyn was born with numerous health complications that he fought strongly for two days until he passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, peacefully in the arms of his mother, Courtney Kulenovic with his father, Allen Kisner by his side.
He is survived by his birth parents, Robin Harbarger and Brian Cleaver; numerous brothers and sisters, Sydney Fowler, Justin Fowler, Rj Fowler, Megan Cleaver, Jersey Cleaver, Adrien Kennedy, Gavin Kisner and Hunter Kisner. Also grandparents Joanne and Jeremy McCoy; great-grandfather Benny Burnsworth; aunt Megan Kulenovic and uncle Malic Kulenovic IV; and nephew Brandon Phillips Jr.
A special thank you to the NICU staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
