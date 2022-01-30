Corrected service information has been received for Larry Burden Jr., 56, affectionately known as "Scootie Pie", who went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Larry Burden Sr. and Brenda Rutland Burden.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Friends will now be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 31, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, February 1, in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at the Green Ridge Memorial Cemetery in Connellsville. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
