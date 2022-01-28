Larry Burden Jr., affectionately known as "Scootie Pie", 56, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Brenda Rutland and Larry Burden, Sr.
Larry was a graduate of German Senior High School. He was employed with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for over 33 years.
Larry loved the Lord and attended City Chapel Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and looking at cars. Larry loved to make people laugh and enjoyed life to the fullest. To know Larry was to love him and spoil him.
Left to cherish his memories are his father, Larry (Patricia) Burden, Sr.; sisters, Lisa (Jack) Driscoll, of Latrobe, and Lora Thresher of Uniontown; and loved like a sister, Tracey (Charles) Walker, of Waynesburg; two nieces, Dr. Mikisa Solomon, of Pittsburgh, and Abigail Burden, of Uniontown; two nephews, Demetrius Glover and Brendan Lee; and a host of uncles, aunts cousins and friends.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 30th, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, January 31st.
Interment will immediately follow at the Green Ridge Memorial Cemetery, in Connellsville.
MASKS REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
