Bobtown
Larry Cralton, 78, of Bobtown, died Sunday, March 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, March 26, in the Healing Wings Outreach Church, Taylortown. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.