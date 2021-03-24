Bobtown
Larry Cralton, 78, of Bobtown, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in his home, following at brief illness. Born September 2, 1942, in Mount Morris, he was a son of the late Floyd and Margaret Hustead Cralton.
Larry was an evangelist, and the assistant pastor at the Healing Wings Outreach Church in Taylortown, and had retired as a certified pipefitter and welder.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Keener Cralton; six children, Debra Cralton and Christian "Tiff" Cralton, both of Bobtown, Donald, Ronald and Jason Cralton, all of Dilliner, and Jeremy Cralton of Morgantown, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bernadine Fortner of Ohio, Oneida Radcliffe of Bobtown and Thelma Stalman of Dilliner.
Also deceased is one sister, Margaret; and a brother, Modesto.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, March 26, in the Healing Wings Outreach Church, Taylortown, with Pastor Sue Keener and his son, Ronald officiating. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
CDC recommendations will be observed during the services.
