Haydentown
Larry D. Dillow, Sr., 71, of Haydentown, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
He was born October 17, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William T. Dillow and Ethel Hileman Dillow; sister, Bonnie Dillow Rankin; father-in-law, Sim McCann; and one great grandbaby VanDivner.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Linda McCann Dillow; son, Larry "Doug" Dillow Jr. and wife Linda Sue; daughter, Terri Riggin and husband Dwayne; granddaughters, whom he loved dearly, Tara Riggin VanDivner and husband Cody, Haylee Crum and fiance Jake Long, Skyler Dillow and Marybeth Riggin; many nieces, nephews and cousins and his Best Bud Frankie his Pug dog.
Larry was employed for 41 years at Cypress Emerald Mine where he retired.
He belonged to Amend Gun Club where he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He would enjoy a refreshing rum and coke with his buddies, that he called family.
The family would like to thank Amedisys, who provided care, in his time of need. A special thank you to Robin, his hospice nurse, Donna his aide, and Heather, his social worker, who helped all of us in our time of need. Also, thank you to Georges Township for always being there in our time of need.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA, from 5 to 9 p.m.on Saturday, and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Chuck McLaughlin officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.