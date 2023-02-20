Fairchance
Larry D. Firestone, 75, of Fairchance, proud Vietnam War Veteran and loving father, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023.
He was born July 3, 1947 in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Lawrence E. Firestone and Alice Cunningham Firestone Miller; brother, Kenny Firestone; and children, Christopher Firestone, Brian Lowery and Stacie Firestone Check.
Surviving are his loving daughter and nurse, Tina Marie Firestone; loving granddaughter, Savannah Faith Maust and other grandchildren; close cousin, Galan and Terry Firestone; close best friend, Bill Balaz; and special granddogs, Nuggie and Roscoe.
Larry was retired from US Steel and CSX Transportation Railroad as a trackman.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 20, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, February 21, with Pastor Gary McFadden officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 and a special ceremonial dove release will follow.
