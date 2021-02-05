Uniontown
Larry D. Iuluis, 71, of Bethel Park, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in his residence. He was born February 12, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Louis De Iulius and Clara A. Lee Iuluis.
David was a former accountant and was a kind and loving brother, who will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are two sisters, Nancy L. Iuluis of South Park, and Bonnie E. Phares and husband Harold of Uniontown; a niece, Melinda Centner and husband Skip; and two nephews, Harold Phares Jr. and wife Amanda, and Nelson Phares.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, visitation followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. this morning, Friday, February 5, will be for family members only. Pastor Michael Lyons will officiate. Interment will be private in Pleasant View Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
