Larry D. Rugg, 66, of Mill Run, died Friday, January 28, 2022, in the Jefferson Hospital.
He was born August 25, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of Betty Lou Miner Rugg of Mill Run, and the late Clayton R. Rugg.
Larry was a graduate of Connellsville High School.
He was self-employed in the Construction Business, having been owner and operator of Fairmont Trucking.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his children, Steven Rugg and his wife Erica of Connellsville, and Cindy Henry and Todd Fullem of Normalville; Tenn.; grandchildren, Caitlin Nicholson and her husband Nick, Cody Henry and his wife Leanne, Kate Schultz and her husband Isaac, Hannah, Haley, Jacob and Ryleigh Lowdermilk, James Stevenson, Jr., Alyssa Stevenson and Landinn Porterfield; seven great-grandchildren, Alaina, Braylee, Carsyn, Dustin, Luke, Rome and Parker; one brother, Tim Rugg and his wife Denise of Mill Run; and two sisters, Nancy Rugg and Kathy Rugg.
In addition to his father; he was predeceased by his wife, Penny L. Lytle Rugg on January 24, 2022; an infant brother, Russell Steven Rugg; and a daughter, Jennifer Lowdermilk.
Family and friends will be received for both Larry and Penny from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held for them both at 11a.m. Wednesday, with Rev. Glenn Wills officiating.
Interment will follow in the Maple Summit Cemetery. Those planning to attend the viewing or services will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
