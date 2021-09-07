formerly of Uniontown
The Miller Family sadly announces the sudden passing of our son, brother and uncle, Larry E. Miller Jr. ,who passed away Monday, August 28, 2021, due to the Covid-19 virus. He was born October 17, 1965, in Uniontown.
He was a 1984 graduate of Uniontown Senior High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps immediately following.
After his service in the military, he earned his pilot's license, which was his career until his passing.
He enjoyed football, golf and most of all spending time with family and friends.
Larry lived in Kansas, where he leaves behind his wife, Kristi Para Miller; daughter Kacey and husband Joe Bartak; and son Sean Miller. Larry will be sadly missed by his mother, Rita Moore Miller; brothers Rob Miller, Steve and wife Tiffany Miller, John "Bumper" Miller and wife Christy Miller; sister Misty "Buzzsaw" Miller Swiger; nephews Robbie, Gaige, Aj; neices Samantha, Emily, Emma Adalynn, Annabella, Glenley and Ameilia; aunt Delores "Duke" Miller Bowman, Terry and Pam Miller, Terry Miller Jr. and Family, Jacob Miller and family; along with many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Eugene Miller Sr.; son Michael Joseph Miller; brother Mike Miller; and brother-in-law Aaron Swiger.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, September 10. Funeral services will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Johnson County Chapel, 110200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210.
In Larry's memory, the family asks that everyone please get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus so that your family does not suffer a catastrophic loss as we have.
Larry, we love you, we miss you, and will forever keep you in our hearts.
