Fairchance
Larry Edward Kilgore, 73, of Fairchance, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born April 14, 1947, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Norris and Lily King Kilgore; a sister, Dolores "Tootsie" Lyons; and a brother, Gary Kilgore.
Larry was a Vietnam veteran having served honorably with the Army as a SPC 5 in Co. A, 84th Bn. (1967-1969). He retired from SPK Engineering in 2013. Larry was a member and former deacon with Faith Assembly of God Church, a member of Fairchance Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7219, AMVETS General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood, Fairchance Rod and Gun Club, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Larry was a true patriot who loved his country and his family.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Cathy Roby Kilgore, whom he adored; daughter Lori Coffman (David) of Uniontown; son Scott Kilgore of Greensboro, N.C.; stepson Aaron Murphy (Jessi) of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter Natalie Murphy; and brother Don Kilgore of Smock.
To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Larry may be made to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 45, 27 Limerick Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554.
