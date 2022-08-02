Perryopolis
Larry G. Chalfant, 69, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
Born September 24, 1952, in North Charleroi, he was the son of the late Alfred F. and Isabel D. Stephens Chalfant.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 37 years, Mr. Chalfant was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church and was retired from Dusquesne Light, where he worked as a boiler operator.
He was a graduate of Frazier High School, class of 1970, enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, bike trails, cooking and trivia night at the Cactus.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Allison Chalfant, to whom he was married to for 43 years; two sons, Derek Chalfant of Lake Wylie, S.C. and Clayton Chalfant of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Lyla Ann Chalfant, Ethan Hoffman and Evan Hoffman; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Frances Chalfant of Belle Vernon; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dianne and Mike Onusko of Grindstone, Tammy and Rick Angelo of Isabella; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home with the Pastor Chuck Jack of Perryopolis United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
The Family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Larry G. Chalfant to Perryopolis United Methodist Church or the Mark Jared Rock Bariatric Fund.
Condolences accepted at parzynskifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.