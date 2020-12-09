Farmington
Larry G. Show, 77, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in his home. He was born August 16, 1943, a son of the late Donald Show and Mildred Sullivan Show.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Smith Show, who passed in 2014; and a brother, Ronald Show.
He is survived by his two sons, Larry E. Show and Bruce W. Show, both of Farmington; daughter Terry Shutterly of Ohio; grandchildren Brandon Show and Larry P. Show, both of Farmington, Douglas Tolbert of Hopwood, Tyler Shutterly and Jordan Shutterly of Ohio; and one great-granddaughter, Sally Show. Also surviving are his brother and two sisters, Phillip Holt of Farmington, and Darlene Lint and Clara Thomas, both of Markleysburg.
Larry was a member of the Carpenters Union.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, when a service will be held, with Dane Burnworth officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory upon entering the building and social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and service hours.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneral.com.
