Farmington
Larry G. Show, 77, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in his home.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 11. Visitation continues until 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, when a service will be held, with Dane Burnworth officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory upon entering the building and social distancing will be in effect during all visitation and service hours.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneral.com.
