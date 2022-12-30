Smithfield
Larry Gene Fazenbaker, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
He was born August 7, 1955, in Uniontown, the son of the late Eugene and Wanda Fazenbaker and was also predeceased by his sister, Sharon.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving companion of 23 years, Erma and her children, Tammy, Terry and Angie, and Steve; son, Ryan and Tiffany of Masontown; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Marty, Cheryl, Tim, Lana, Scott, Lori, Tracie and Christopher; and nieces and nephews.
Larry was a talented craftsman and handyman. He will be remembered for his loving heart and always having a kind word and being a caretaker of all the children, most recently a little boy Zander.
The family will receive friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022. The funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Arnold Husk officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.