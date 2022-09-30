Palmer
Larry Habrat, 65, a resident of Palmer for many years, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 30, in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McElroy Funeral Home in Larry’s honor and memory.
