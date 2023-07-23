Confluence
Larry J. Spano Sr. of Confluence, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the age of 89.
He was born November 10, 1933, in McKeesport, to the late Yolanda DeVincentis Spano.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He retired from the US Steel National Tube in McKeesport after 33 years.
He enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, playing cards and coaching softball for Mill Run. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers fan. In his later years he enjoyed traveling and visiting the many battlefields throughout history.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Helen Jeffcoat Spano; daughter, Sheryl Spano Tonini; and son, Steven Spano; along with three grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Larry Spano Jr. (Rhonda), Michael Spano (Lois) and Valerie Spano, all of Confluence and Thomas Spano (Virginia) of West Newton; and his brother, Gino Spano from Michigan. He is also loved by 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and many lifelong friends.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in FARMINGTON, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of the service, on Monday. Interment will follow in Johnson Chapel Cemetery and a gathering will be held after the service at the VFW in Confluence.
