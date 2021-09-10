Smithfield
Larry Joe Conrad, 67, of Smithfield, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born November 1, 1953 in Sutton, West Virginia, son of the late Oliver “Pete” Conrad and JoAnna Cochran Conrad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Conrad, Sr.
Larry was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Class of 1971. He loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He had a passion for reading western novels and enjoyed making wedding bands from silver dollars for several family members. He was well known in the Point Marion area for his construction and carpentry skills.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jackie Tricot Conrad; his son Justin Conrad and wife Bobbi of New Castle; and grandson Benjamin Conrad, Jr.; brothers and sisters, William Conrad and wife Nancy of Roanoke, W.Va.; Michael Conrad and wife Mary of Portersville; Diana McKenzie, Ironton, Ohio; Fred Conrad, Lake Lynn; Marlene Carey and husband Alex of Akron, Ohio; and Carol Clay of Cowen, W.Va. and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, 15 North Main Street, Point Marion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, and until 10:30 a.m. Sunday to leave in procession to Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Calvin, West Virginia.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
