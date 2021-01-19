Addison
Larry L. Lear, 62, of Addison, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born April 11, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of Robert E. Lear Sr. and the late Carolyne (Bryner).
In addition to his father, is survived by his son, Talon Lear of Oliver; his brothers, John Lear (Holly) of Farmington, Lance Lear (Brenda) of Markleysburg and Robert “Bobby” Lear Jr. of Gibbon Glade.
In Larry’s previous years, he was the lead river guide in the Tri- State area and was known as a legend in Ohiopyle. He will be sadly missed by all.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be held in Bryner Ridge Cemetery.
