Star Junction
Larry Martin Morgan, a gentle, jolly, and spirited soul, passed away the evening of Friday, December 11, 2020, in his Star Junction home, with his devoted wife of 41 years, Doris Diane Bogdanske Morgan, faithfully by his side. He was 81.
Larry was born September 19, 1939, in Lowber, near West Newton, a son of the late Homer and Gladys Hancock Morgan. He was a 1959 graduate of Bellmar High School, Belle Vernon.
A retired handyman who could fix anything, Larry was employed throughout his life by Lincoln Homes of Elizabeth; Westinghouse Electric Company in Large; and Frazier School District and the Parish House personal care home, both of Perryopolis. He also was the operator of the 711 Market in Gillespie, Fayette County.
From a young age, Larry enjoyed working on local community farms, and continued the tradition as an avid gardener and lover of flowers. He carried youthful playfulness and joy with him throughout his life, often spontaneously grooving to his favorite oldies on dance floors (especially makeshift ones) and having a good joke (sometimes of the naughty variety) at the ready to make his children and grandchildren laugh. He was fond of handing out silly nicknames and was a loyal patron of Randall's Restaurant in Perryopolis. Larry made friends everywhere he went and frequently extended his kindness to those in need. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was an elder and member of session at First Presbyterian Church and Rehoboth Presbyterian Church.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Diane, whom he married Christmas Eve in 1979; four daughters, Ruth Ann (Barry) Clemmer of Uniontown, Beatrice (Tom) Lazzari of Fellsburg, Betty Medlicott of Idaho, and Barbara (Tom Jr.) Budd of Rostraver Township; the mother of his children, Beatrice Mohar; five grandchildren, Travis (Michael Scott) Morgan, Aubrey (Russell) Buberniak, Jenna Budd, Taylor Lazzari, and Camden Budd; brother Allen (Eleanor) Morgan of Fayette City; and sister Daryl Moody of Greensburg; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Homer "Buddy" Morgan and Thomas (Carole) Morgan; sisters Lorraine (Martin) Manown and Arlene (Raymond) Lynn; and grandson Cameron Budd.
A private family visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services with the Rev. Donald Glunt, pastor of Rehoboth Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will take place in Rehoboth Cemetery.
The Morgan family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of OSPTA Palliative Care, Casey, Heather, Lacie, Laura, Katie and Craig, Hospice Care staff Brittany, Kim, Tara, Marie, Cheryl and Pastor Jeff, special neighbors Carl and Celia, who always came in times of need, and Larry's three wonderful caregivers, Tammy, Ginger and Debbie. Thank you for your undying love and devotion regarding Larry's care. We will always appreciate everyone's kindness, support, and love. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
