Dilliner
Larry Pete White, 74, of Dilliner, Pa., passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Baltimore on Nov. 16, 1945, a son of the late Arbutus White Beal.
He was retired from PennDOT, and he and his wife had previously worked as Disc Jockeys, known as The Eagles, and played for local clubs and events in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed yard work and building almost anything.
Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Rose Martin White; two children, Michelle Noak of Carmichaels and Michael White of Dilliner; eight grandchildren, Kaylee and Brandon McClead, Felicia and Aaron Stallman, Hannah and Hillary White, Holly and Michael Higginbotham; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Reggie Beal (Glinda) of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, also deceased is a daughter, Tonya Stallman; a sister Shirley Garrison; and brothers, Jim White and Ronnie Beal (Linda).
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 5 p.m.. on Wednesday. A brief funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor David McElroy officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.