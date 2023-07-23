Uniontown
Larry Petrucci, 53, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023. Larry was a graduate of Mapletown High School and was a resident of Uniontown for over 20 years.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marci; his son, Jeremy Petrucci; and daughter, Kelsey Lynn and Chris; mother, Linda Barnett (Rick Stack); and sister, Kellie Sesek.
Larry enjoyed golfing, mechanical work, and spending time with family. He was a hard worker, who cherished his cars, and there was no challenge too big for him. If, at first, he had difficulty with a job, he would soon find a way to get it done.
Relatives and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the GATES FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Words of comfort will be held at 6:30 p.m. Private interment will take place at a later date.
